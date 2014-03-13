Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,3 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year no date (1632-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
8654 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
58458 $
Price in auction currency 42000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1632 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

