Donative 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)