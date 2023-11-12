Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Elbing" with mark NH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2364 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5309 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
