Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Elbing" with mark NH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2364 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5309 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

