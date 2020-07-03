Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 20,32 g
  • Diameter 40 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Poland 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Rauch - July 3, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date July 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search