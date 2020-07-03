Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 20,32 g
- Diameter 40 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
For the sale of 6 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
