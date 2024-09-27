1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT. Date error (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 with mark AT. Date error. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 23, 1991.

Сondition No grade (1)