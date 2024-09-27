Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT. Date error (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Date error

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 with mark AT. Date error. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 23, 1991.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search