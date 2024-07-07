Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
