Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

