Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 23 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (25)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Tempus (6)
- WCN (20)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search