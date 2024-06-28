Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 23 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark NG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (25)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (6)
  • WCN (20)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search