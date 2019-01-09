Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1661 GBA "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark GBA. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 62,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search