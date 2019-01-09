Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1661 GBA "Type 1652-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 GBA "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 GBA "Type 1652-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 - 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark GBA. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 62,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.

Poland 2 Ducat 1661 GBA at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
