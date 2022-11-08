Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
