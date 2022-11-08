Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"" at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "24"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Pultorak Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search