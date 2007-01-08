Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

