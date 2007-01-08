Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,96 g
- Diameter 34 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
60956 $
Price in auction currency 240000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
18400 $
Price in auction currency 18400 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search