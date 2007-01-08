Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,96 g
  • Diameter 34 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
60956 $
Price in auction currency 240000 PLN
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
18400 $
Price in auction currency 18400 USD
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

