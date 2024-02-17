Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5588 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1661 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search