Ducat 1661 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5588 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
