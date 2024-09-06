Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1660-1662" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1660-1662" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 16 - 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1661 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,950. Bidding took place May 18, 1996.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
1044 $
Price in auction currency 3550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
937 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 1/2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search