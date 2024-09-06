1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1661 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,950. Bidding took place May 18, 1996.

