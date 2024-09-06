Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1660-1662" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1661 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,950. Bidding took place May 18, 1996.
For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
