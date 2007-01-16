Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
22325 $
Price in auction currency 22325 USD
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
11500 $
Price in auction currency 11500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search