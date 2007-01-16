Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,96 g
  • Diameter 37 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
22325 $
Price in auction currency 22325 USD
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
11500 $
Price in auction currency 11500 USD
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 4 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search