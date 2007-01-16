Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

