Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 34,9 g
- Diameter 47 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 10 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
5402 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
