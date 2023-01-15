Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,9 g
  • Diameter 47 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
5402 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Rauch - May 11, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date May 11, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

