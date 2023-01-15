Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 360,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)