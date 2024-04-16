Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
