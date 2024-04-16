Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

