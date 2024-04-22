Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "61"" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (5) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) Service NGC (4)