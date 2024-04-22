Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "61"" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 1225 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "61"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

