Pultorak 1661 GBA "Inscription "61"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "61"" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 1225 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
