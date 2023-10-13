Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1661 TT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 20 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Opole
  • Purpose Circulation
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price



