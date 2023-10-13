Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1661 TT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 20 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Opole
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1661 with mark TT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
