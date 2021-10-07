Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,4 g
  • Diameter 34 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24383 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
39608 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 3 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search