Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,4 g
- Diameter 34 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24383 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
39608 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
