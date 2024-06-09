Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search