6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1)