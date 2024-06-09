Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT "Bust without circle frame" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

