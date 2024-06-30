Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4267 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
