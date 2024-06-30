Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4267 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

