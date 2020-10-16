Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.

