Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.

Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
14392 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
16391 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

