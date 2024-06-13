Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6170 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22459 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
12753 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
