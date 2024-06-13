Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6170 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024

Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22459 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
12753 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022

Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019

Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Naumann - January 4, 2015
Seller Naumann
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011

Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
