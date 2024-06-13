Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

