Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search