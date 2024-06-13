Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

