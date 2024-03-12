Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
