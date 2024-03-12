Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (16) VF (15) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) BN (6) Service NGC (6) ngc (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (3)

Klondike Auction (1)

Marciniak (2)

Numedux (2)

Numisbalt (4)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (21)

Wójcicki (1)