Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ngc
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

