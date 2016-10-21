Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1661 NG. Eagle with frame (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Eagle with frame
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,97 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark NG. Eagle with frame. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
78123 $
Price in auction currency 310000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
45194 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
