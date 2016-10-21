2 Ducat 1661 NG. Eagle with frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark NG. Eagle with frame. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

