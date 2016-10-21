Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1661 NG. Eagle with frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Eagle with frame

Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG Eagle with frame - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG Eagle with frame - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,97 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark NG. Eagle with frame. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
78123 $
Price in auction currency 310000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
45194 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search