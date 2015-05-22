2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1658-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)