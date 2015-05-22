Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1658-1661" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1658-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 TLB "Type 1658-1661" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Poland 2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
18427 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1661 TLB at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat
Category
Year
