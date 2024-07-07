Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (333) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (27)
  • Monety i Medale (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Numedux (25)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (30)
  • Numision (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (14)
  • Rzeszowski DA (99)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Tempus (7)
  • WCN (39)
  • WDA - MiM (15)
  • Wójcicki (17)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1661 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search