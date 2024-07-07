Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (333) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
