6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark GBA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

