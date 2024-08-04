Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1661 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Elbing". This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.
For the sale of Ducat 1661 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
