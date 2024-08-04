Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1661 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1661 "Elbing" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1661 "Elbing" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Elbing". This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1661 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

