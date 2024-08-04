Ducat 1661 "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1661 "Elbing". This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 290,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)