Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 9,52 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
57962 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
