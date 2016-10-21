Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark IH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (3)