Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11178 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
42842 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search