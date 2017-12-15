Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11178 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
42842 $
Price in auction currency 170000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
