Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,34 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
