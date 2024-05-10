Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,34 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (14)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

