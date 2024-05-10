Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1661 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

