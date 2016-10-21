Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
50402 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
27116 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
