Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,23 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
50402 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
27116 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

