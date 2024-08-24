Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1661 NG. Eagle without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Eagle without frame

Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG Eagle without frame - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG Eagle without frame - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,97 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark NG. Eagle without frame. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint

Poland 2 Ducat 1661 NG at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

