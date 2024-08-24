Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1661 NG. Eagle without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Eagle without frame
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1661 with mark NG. Eagle without frame. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1661 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search