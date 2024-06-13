Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

