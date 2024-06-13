Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,08 g
- Diameter 18 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
