Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Diameter 18 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1661 "Inscription "60"" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

