Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1595

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1595
Reverse Ducat 1595
Ducat 1595
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Ducat 1595 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1595 Danzig
Ducat 1595 Danzig
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Olkusz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Olkusz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Olkusz Mint
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 308
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Poznań Mint
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 174
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Riga
Average price 55 $
Sales
7 416
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Lithuania
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 379
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 309
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 Wschowa Mint
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC Bydgoszcz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 123
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI Bydgoszcz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF Lublin Mint
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 326
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF Poznań Mint
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF Wschowa Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF SC Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF SC Bydgoszcz Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF SC Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 Riga
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 40
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar 1595 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1595 Danzig
Denar 1595 Danzig
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Denar 1595 CWF
Reverse Denar 1595 CWF
Denar 1595 CWF
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 2

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat 1595 Donative
Reverse 10 Ducat 1595 Donative
10 Ducat 1595 Donative
Average price 400000 $
Sales
0 2
Category
Year
Search