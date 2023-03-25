Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 46,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10671 $
Price in auction currency 46500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10168 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
