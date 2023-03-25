6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 46,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

