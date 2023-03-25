Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1603" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1603" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 46,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10671 $
Price in auction currency 46500 PLN
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10168 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Search