3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
