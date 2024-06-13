Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • GGN (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (31)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1595 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
