Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (45)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (53)
  • Numedux (22)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (15)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (32)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (17)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (51)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (12)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

