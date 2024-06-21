Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (309) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
