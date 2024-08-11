Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place June 3, 2000.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search