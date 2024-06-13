Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC VI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (31)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (26)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

