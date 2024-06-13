3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC VI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

