Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF SC VI "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC VI. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Marciniak (31)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
- Rauch (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (26)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search