Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (326)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • JMPG (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (52)
  • Niemczyk (35)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (17)
  • Provenance Auctions (3)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (45)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (84)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (18)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1595 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
