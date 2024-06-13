Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1595 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1595 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3049 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- GGN (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (10)
- Möller (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (19)
- Numimarket (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
6003 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13974 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1595 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search