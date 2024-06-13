Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1595 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1595 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1595 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1595 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3049 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
6003 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13974 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1595 "Danzig" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1595 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

