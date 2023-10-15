6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1596" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

