6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1596" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
6260 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2753 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
