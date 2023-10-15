Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1596" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1596" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF "Type 1595-1596" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
6260 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2753 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

