Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 20, 2012.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

