3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 20, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
