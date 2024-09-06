6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

