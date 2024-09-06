Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2315 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
