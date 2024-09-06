Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2315 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 IF at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1595 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

