Ducat 1595 "Type 1592-1598" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1595 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
11681 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
58092 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
