Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1595 "Type 1592-1598" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1595 "Type 1592-1598" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1595 "Type 1592-1598" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1595 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
11681 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
58092 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1595 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1595 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

