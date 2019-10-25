Ducat 1595 "Type 1592-1598" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1595 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) Other filters Coins from collections (2)