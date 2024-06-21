3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (13) XF (139) VF (98) F (3) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (17) PCGS (3)

