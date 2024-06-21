Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
