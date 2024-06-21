Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

