Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3003 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3119 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

