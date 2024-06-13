Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3003 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3119 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1595 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
