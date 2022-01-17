Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1595 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1595 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa. The record price belongs to the lot 4391 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
For the sale of 10 Ducat 1595 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
