Donative 10 Ducat 1595 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1595 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa. The record price belongs to the lot 4391 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

