Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1595 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1595 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1595 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,48 g

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1595 . This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa. The record price belongs to the lot 4391 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Poland 10 Ducat 1595 (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland 10 Ducat 1595 (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
400000 $
Price in auction currency 400000 USD
Poland 10 Ducat 1595 (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 10 Ducat 1595 (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1595 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

