Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
