Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

