Schilling (Szelag) 1595 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1595 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition VF (5)