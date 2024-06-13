Denar 1595 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1595 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

