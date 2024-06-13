Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1595 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1595
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1595 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
