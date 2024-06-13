Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1595 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1595 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1595 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1595
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1595 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1595 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1595 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1595 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search